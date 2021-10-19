Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 501 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £991.60 million and a P/E ratio of 48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

