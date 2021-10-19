Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.78 ($76.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €53.36 ($62.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,459,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.02.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

