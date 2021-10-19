Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.