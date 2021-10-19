Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

