VouchForMe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $280,307.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00194542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00089885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

