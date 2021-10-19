Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 1,778,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on VYGVF shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

