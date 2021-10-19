Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX opened at $19.58 on Friday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vtex

