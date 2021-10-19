W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

