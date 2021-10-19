Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 337.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

IFRA opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

