Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

