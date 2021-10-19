Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $352.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

