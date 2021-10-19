Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

