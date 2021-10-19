Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

