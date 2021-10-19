Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €206.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of AAD opened at €190.80 ($224.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €174.81 and its 200 day moving average is €159.71. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a fifty-two week high of €183.60 ($216.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

