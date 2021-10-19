Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRW3. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

ETR DRW3 opened at €68.05 ($80.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.22 and a 200-day moving average of €74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $691.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

