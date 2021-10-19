Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.52. 18,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a 200 day moving average of $353.92.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

