WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.