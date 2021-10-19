WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.29.
Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.
In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
