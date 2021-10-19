Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

