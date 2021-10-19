Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE MPLN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

