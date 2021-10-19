Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

