Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stratasys worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

