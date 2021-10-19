Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ASML by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ASML by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $788.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.