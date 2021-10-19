Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

