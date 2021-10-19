Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.05 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

