Wendye Robbins Acquires 500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Wendye Robbins bought 400 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,876.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

