WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSBC stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

