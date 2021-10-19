Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.