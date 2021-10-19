Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

