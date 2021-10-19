Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

