Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 10,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

