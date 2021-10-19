WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,076. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

