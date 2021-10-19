WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,076. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
