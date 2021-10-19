Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.65. 853,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,477. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

