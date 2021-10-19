Willis Investment Counsel Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,678 shares of company stock worth $48,336,233. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

