WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $139.15 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $483.34 million and approximately $139.15 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

