Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $218.90 on Friday. Winmark has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $225.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

