Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
WTFC opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
