Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WTFC opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.