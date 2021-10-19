WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.