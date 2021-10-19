WMS Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

NYSE AON opened at $305.89 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $311.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.