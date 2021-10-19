WMS Partners LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after buying an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

NYSE:CB opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

