Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

WWW stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

