Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Woodward posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 96.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Woodward by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,714. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.