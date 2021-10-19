World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 833 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WRLD stock opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

