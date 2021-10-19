Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

WOR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

