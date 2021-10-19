Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

WOR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.