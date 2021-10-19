Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $486.85 or 0.00780340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00064917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00100900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,639.96 or 1.00400526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.30 or 0.06076775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021523 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,603,655 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.