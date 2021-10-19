X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Down 0%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $39.89. Approximately 2,547,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,744,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 19,483,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,370,000 after buying an additional 5,796,650 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,476,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 338,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares during the last quarter.

