XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 69,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,669. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

