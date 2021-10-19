XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,201.74

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,201.74 ($67.96) and traded as low as GBX 5,180 ($67.68). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,250 ($68.59), with a volume of 20,309 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,327.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

