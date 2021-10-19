xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $13.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003702 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003184 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00028448 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

