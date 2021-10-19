Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,885,155 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.55. The stock has a market cap of £44.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.
Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.
About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)
Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.
