Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,885,155 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.55. The stock has a market cap of £44.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

