Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,739 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,553 shares of company stock worth $10,022,479 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.