Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 51.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,313,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 789,572 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

